All Braden McCain wanted was an opportunity.
Through 17 games, the Brenham High School senior appeared on his way to earning one. The only problem is, he won’t play an 18th.
The talented first baseman was among the Cubs’ statistical leaders during the non-district portion of their schedule this spring, but as one of several remaining unsigned seniors on Brenham’s varsity ballclub, time was running out for McCain to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
McCain answered adversity with a sense of urgency, hitting his stride both at the plate and on the field before COVID-19 put a premature end to the Cubs’ campaign.
The stout infielder was second among Cub hitters with a .412 batting average (14 for 34) to go with a team-high six doubles. He was also getting on base at a .512 clip. At first, he was enjoying a clean defensive year with no fielding errors in 77 total chances with eight assists.
“It’s really frustrating,” McCain said. “Especially because it wasn’t just me; we were all grinding and putting in the time and the hard work, and it showed in games.
“I felt like we would’ve went a long ways.”
Instead, Brenham, which was 11-6 before the shutdown, is permanently benched.
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision last week to cancel in-person learning for all schools across the state, the University Interscholastic League announced the cancellation of the rest of the spring sports season on April 17.
That development could leave McCain on the outside looking in next season.
“I was hoping to nail (a college offer) down,” he said. “I wanted to get one; I really did.
“A lot of us … we drew the short straw on both ends. We don’t get to finish our senior year and we don’t get an opportunity to play at the next level. That hurts all of us.”
McCain said he was actively having conversations with Blinn College head baseball coach Harvey McIntyre to possibly join the Buccaneers as a walk-on next season, but the NJCAA’s decision to award sophomores an extra year of eligibility may put a dent in McIntyre’s open roster spots.
A last-chance opportunity may present itself in the summer, as McCain hopes to play travel ball with his Brenham-based Batter’s Box ballclub, but the future of the organization’s summer activities is in jeopardy as the state and nation continue to mull over safe re-opening plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m holding out hope a little bit, but not too much at the same time,” McCain admitted. “You don’t really know what’s going to happen with anything right now. To get my hopes up … things could be one way to day and change next week. So, I’m just taking everything day-by-day.”
The thought of not playing another inning of competitive baseball is a tough one for McCain. While he has his future mapped out – he’s set to attend Blinn at its RELLIS campus in College Station in the fall and pursue a degree in agricultural engineering – he’s holding onto the “what-if’s” of an incomplete season.
Although Brenham finished above .500 in 2019, it stumbled to a fifth-place finish in District 19-5A, and the Cubs missed the postseason for the first time in 35 years.
“Last year was a difficult time,” McCain said. “It was something that none of us were used to. Just losing in general; we weren’t used to losing.
“But this year, it was supposed to be a comeback story. We were going to put our name on the map again and let people know that we didn’t go anywhere, we’re still here, and that we just had a fluke season last year.”
Instead of proving naysayers wrong, McCain is now tasked with proving to himself that there’s life after baseball.
“It’s going to be tough for a little while, but eventually you move on,” he said. “All of this … COVID-19 … it’s so much bigger than just baseball. You have to think about the wellbeing of everyone else. We can lose one year of baseball; it doesn’t compare to losing the rest of your life.”
“Life is going to go on; you just have to be willing to move forward.”
