The Burton Panthers’ game tonight at Somerville tonight has been postponed.
Jason Hodde, Burton’s athletic director and head football coach, told The Banner-Press the game has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Burton Panthers’ game tonight at Somerville tonight has been postponed.
Jason Hodde, Burton’s athletic director and head football coach, told The Banner-Press the game has been postponed due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.