Burton's Cooper Lucherk

Burton’s Cooper Lucherk looks for running room around a Brazos defender during a non-district football game Sept. 11 at Panther Stadium in Burton.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

The Burton Panthers’ game tonight at Somerville tonight has been postponed.

Jason Hodde, Burton’s athletic director and head football coach, told The Banner-Press the game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.