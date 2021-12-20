The Burton High School boys basketball team fell 42-20 against Shiner St. Paul to wrap up the Brazos Tournament in Wallis on Saturday.
The Panthers (0-6) stayed close throughout the game and were tied at 32 in the third quarter after Burton outscored the Cardinals, 11-10. The Panthers were unable to win after St. Paul won by two in the final period.
