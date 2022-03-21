Several Burton High School boys basketball players were named to the District 26-2A all-district teams for the 2021-22 season.
Junior Carson Lauter was the sole Panther to be selected to the first team all-district. Senior Ryan Roehling, junior Chet Fritsch and senior Kaben Lunbeck received honorable mention.
