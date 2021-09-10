Burton High School's Trayvon Gilmon (77) carries the football after recovering a fumble during a non-district football game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis. Gilmon returned the fumble six yards for a touchdown.
Burton High School's Trayvon Gilmon celebrates with teammate and brother Tyrone Gilmon (18) after scoring a touchdown on a fumble return during a non-district football game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton High School's Jayden Brown (15, right) tackles Brazos' Javien Dickerson (15, left) during a non-district football game Friday night in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton High School's Tanner Gore (3) returns a punt 57 yards for a touchdown as teammate Jayden Brown leads the way during a non-district football game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton High School's Chad Schubert carries the football during a non-district game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton High School's Pierson Spies (4) carries the ball during a non-district football game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton High School's Colby Beck (14) makes a tackle during a non-district football game against Brazos on Friday night in Wallis.
WALLIS — Burton High School brothers Trayvon and Tyron Gilmon practically gobbled up Brazos themselves Friday night.
With the help of Tyrone Gilmon, a sophomore who finished the non-district tilt with four sacks, including a strip sack of Brazos quarterback Javien Dickerson which his brother Trayvon Gilmon (a junior) returned six yards for the Panthers' first touchdown, Burton cruised to a 42-0 road win to remain undefeated.
