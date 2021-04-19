The Burton Panthers baseball team continued its winning streak with the help of a combined no-hitter from Chet Fritsch and Carson Lauter for a 7-2 win against Somerville in a 26-2A bout Saturday at Burton High School.

Fritsch earned the win on the mound after tossing 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed two unearned runs and four walks. The right-handed pitcher has pitched four games for four wins this season. He has totaled 31 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched and posted a 2.24 earned run average.

