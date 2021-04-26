The Burton Panthers were shutout 3-0 by Round Top-Carmine on Saturday in Carmine.
The Cubs scored all three runs in the first inning of the District 26-2A tilt, scoring the first run on three fielding errors. Burton had five errors in the matchup. The Cubs scored again on a line-drive single and finished the frame after its final run on an error.
