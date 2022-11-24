Showers developing this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
BURTON — A win away from the Class 2A D-II Region IV football final last season, this year either the Burton Panthers or Chilton Pirates will get there after facing off on Friday at Bryan Merrill Green Stadium.
Burton (11-0) and Chilton (12-0) will kick it off at 7 p.m. as two top five 2A teams will square off to continue in the playoffs.
