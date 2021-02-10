The Burton Panthers basketball team returned to the court Tuesday night after two weeks of a COVID-19-related school closure.
Burton fell 69-41 to Snook at Burton High School to drop to 0-11 overall and 0-7 in District 26-2A.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 6:24 pm
