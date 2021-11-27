Burton running back Pierson Spies (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Class 2A Division II region semifinals against Granger on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin. Spies led the Panthers with five touchdowns — scoring four of them in the last quarter — and 246 rushing yards.
Burton’s Jackson Dixon (left), Raylan Parker (54) and Waylon Hinze (52) tackle Granger quarterback Johnny Ryder during the Class 2A Division II region semifinals against Granger on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Burton wide receiver Tanner Gore (3) catches a 32-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Roehling during the Class 2A Division II region semifinals against Granger on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton quarterback Ryan Roehling (7) throws a pass during the Class 2A Division II region semifinals against Granger on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Burton’s Jermiah Hudgen (4) tackles Granger quarterback Johnny Ryder during the Class 2A Division II region semifinals against Granger on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
ELGIN — There was no quitting from the Burton High School football team, even after a 14-0 deficit to Granger in the first quarter of the Class 2A Division II region semifinals Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Although the Panthers lost their lead after coming back in the second quarter, they dominated in the second half to win 57-27.
