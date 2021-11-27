ELGIN — There was no quitting from the Burton High School football team, even after a 14-0 deficit to Granger in the first quarter of the Class 2A Division II region semifinals Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Although the Panthers lost their lead after coming back in the second quarter, they dominated in the second half to win 57-27.

