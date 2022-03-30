Freshman Holly Patterson placed third overall to lead the 14th-ranked Blinn College women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday at the Grey Rock Golf and Tennis Club in Austin.
The Buccaneers finished at 137-over par in the two-day tournament, which began Sunday. Concordia University captured the tournament title with an 83-0ver par performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.