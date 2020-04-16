As far as Evan Aschenbeck is concerned, he was just getting started.
Now it’s unlikely he’ll get a chance to see how he could’ve finished.
The Brenham High School senior and left-handed pitcher made just four appearances during the Cubs’ abbreviated baseball season, but that small sample size was enough for the 18-year-old to convince himself he was on track to best an impressive junior campaign and help lead Brenham back to the postseason.
“I felt like I was getting better every game, but I don’t think I had peaked yet,” the Blinn College commit told The Banner-Press. “I still needed another week or so, and that didn’t happen.”
And it may not.
The Cubs had built an 11-5 record in non-district play, but the season was paused abruptly after the University Interscholastic League suspended all spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Brenham ISD and other schools nationwide eventually closed their campuses, and now athletes across the country are left with a mountain of “What ifs.”
That includes Aschenbeck.
“I was on a roll and feeling it on the mound. Everything felt good, and then it got taken away,” he said. “This was the year we were going to go out and show everybody what we could be. Everybody on this team had a chip on their shoulder and was ready to go out and give their all.
“We were ready to get Brenham baseball back to where it was.”
In 2019, Brenham finished just 7-7 in the eight-team District 19-5A play, good for fifth place and an early vacation. It was the first time the Cubs had missed the playoffs in 35 years.
On the mound, Aschenbeck did his best to keep Brenham afloat. After earning a Class 5A all-state honorable mention nod as a sophomore, he continued his progress with a 19-5A first-team all-district selection as a junior. Though he posted just a 5-4 record, he finished the season with 80 strikeouts in 56 innings to go with a sparkling 1.87 earned run average. He also posted one shutout while completing eight games.
Aschenbeck then committed to Blinn last fall, but admitted he came into his final prep campaign with something left to prove.
“I should be relieved that I’m signed and going to college, but there’s that feeling that I didn’t get a chance to prove myself this year,” he said. “I wanted to have a better season than I did last year.”
Adding salt to a still-fresh wound is the fact Aschenbeck appeared on his way to doing just that.
Through four games, he tossed 12 innings of scoreless ball for a perfect 0.00 earned run average. He was 2-0 with 12 strikeouts and just one walk. Of the five Cub pitchers with at least 12 innings tossed, Aschenbeck was the only hurler yet to surrender a run, and one of just two Cubs pitchers (out of 11 total) to have an unblemished ERA this spring.
“I feel like I didn’t complete everything I wanted to,” he continued. “I had all of these goals and plans I wanted to achieve this season, but there’s a possibility I won’t get a chance to accomplish those goals.”
There is a possibility, while slim, that the UIL could give schools the green light to resume spring activities next month, ushering in a logistical nightmare as districts and teams scramble to create some sort of streamlined path to the postseason. As it stands, pertinent information involving any sort of restart remains elusive.
That isn’t the case for Aschenbeck’s optimism.
While team activities aren’t encouraged, especially since the a Cubs gathering would violate the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines on social distancing (6 feet) and groups (10 people or less), Aschenbeck and some of the Cubs are still training for a best-case scenario.
“BP, long tough, core and mobility workouts … I’m just trying to stay in shape in case we get the call to play,” Aschenbeck explained. “We don’t have any coaches to help us, we just have ourselves at this point. And you’re just going to have to take it upon yourself and make yourself better and make yourself the best you that you can be.”
And if it’s all for naught?
“We’re always staying hopeful and hoping for the best,” Aschenbeck said of his team’s mentality. “We’re all still just in the phase of ‘This isn’t happening. This can’t happen. This is our senior year.’
“We’re all trying to make this make sense, but it doesn’t make sense. It just hurts. This is a season you’ve dreamed of since you were a little kid. I was going to Brenham baseball games since I was four or five years old; I remember seeing how pumped up the players were just to be out there at Fireman’s Park and how much they wanted it every game. Not being able to have that this year … it’s something I would’ve never dreamed of happening.”
With some extra time on his hands, Aschenbeck spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, baseball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of baseball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I was first introduced to baseball before I could even walk, and I could throw and hit off the tee by the time I was 3. The reason I love it is that you have to be physically and mentally prepared at all times during a game. It challenges you in different ways that other sports can’t.
How has the game of baseball/playing for Brenham/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
It’s has become part of who I am. The game has changed my life and I will be a better person because of it. It has taught me to be humble and always strive for goals you have set. There isn’t another place in the world that feels like a Friday night at Fireman’s Park, and those are the nights I live for.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
When I was asked to pitch as a freshman in Game 3 of a playoff series against Georgetown East View, and came away with a win and advanced to the regional finals that year.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
It has been a tough several weeks not being able to play my senior year with my teammates who I grew up with. I was looking forward to this year and it’s hard watching it all get taken away. I still have hope of finishing the season in some kind of way.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I understand the seriousness of it, but I do miss all the nights with my friends on the field. I want things to get back to where they were so we can finish the season we had going.
What are you missing most right now?
I’m missing all the practices and all the hours spent with my friends. Also celebrating wins with my teammates and coaches. I miss the time with them and hope to get back with them soon.
