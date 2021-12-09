Blinn's Calvin Carpenter (right) passes the ball to teammate Connor Raise, who scored a game-winning 3-pointer, during a Region XIV bout against Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday at the Kruse Center.
The Blinn College men's basketball team celebrate after Connor Raines scored a game-winning trey during a Region XIV bout against Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday at the Kruse Center.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn's Alex Tsynkevich shoots a layup during a Region XIV bout against Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday at the Kruse Center.
