The 24th-ranked Blinn College women’s basketball team came back from a nine-point, third-quarter deficit and trailed by just two late Saturday, but No. 2 Trinity Valley Community College went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line in the final minute for a 76-72 Region XIV victory Saturday afternoon in Athens.
“We played very hard against the second-ranked team in the nation on their home floor,” Blinn head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “I can’t say enough about the competitiveness and fight this team showed. We cut the lead down to two points twice in the last minute.”
