Jackson Corn held out hope until the end.
The Brenham High School senior and pitcher for the Cub baseball team was one of a countless number of seniors locally, state and nationwide who received the bad news Friday.
The University Interscholastic League has officially canceled the rest of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking and devastating that we’re not going to be able to continue our season,” the right-hander said. “I kept hope, but eventually there’s only so far hope can take you once you start seeing everything else unravel right in front of you.”
That unraveling started with Brenham Independent School District’s extension of its spring break last month, followed by the suspension of spring play on March 13, the indefinite closure of all BISD campuses and finally, Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
As things rapidly fell apart around him, Corn said he developed a love-hate relationship with the steps the U.S. has taken to combat the novel coronavirus.
“At first I was really like ‘Man, this is stupid. It’s no worse than H1N1 or the flu,’” Corn said of his mindset in March. “But older people in our country can’t handle this virus the way some of us can. So honestly, I think it’s good what we’re doing, but I also hate it. I just want things to go back to how they were, but I also no that’s not a good idea right now.”
And while he shared a team-wide optimism that the UIL would issue a sudden reinstatement of spring activities, Corn admitted he saw Friday’s ruling coming for a while.
“I was watching ahead and noticing what other schools were doing,” he said. “I saw it coming; it’s just something I didn’t want to accept.”
But now that he has to, life is moving on for Corn.
The 18-year-old hasn’t thrown his last strike. He’s committed to JUCO program Temple College, where he will begin his path toward a construction science major while pitching for the Leopards. He’s also spent his recently granted free time mowing lawns, putting money away for the future. And when he’s not cutting grass, he’s fishing and keeping himself baseball ready.
Now, staying ready becomes preparation for next season.
“I’m fortunate enough to say I get to play next year, but it’ll be almost a year without baseball,” Corn said, coming to grips with reality in real time. “I can’t tell you the last time I went two or three months without playing the game of baseball.”
The loss of the season hits a little harder for Corn, a reliable relief pitcher in 2019 who was beginning to make headway this spring as a starter for first-year head coach Chase Wheaton’s ballclub.
Before the suspension, Corn was leading Brenham with a perfect 3-0 in four appearances (two starts). He produced a sparkling 1.31 earned run average across 16 innings to go with 15 strikeouts and just two walks.
Corn also loudly announced his arrival on March 7 when he tossed a five-inning perfect game against Klein Cain here at Fireman’s Park. He pitched his final game on March 12, a victory over Cedar Ridge.
“I’m disappointed; I am,” Corn said. “But at the same time, this is how the game is. Baseball doesn’t’ owe you anything. You may work as hard as you can, and you still may never get what you want. That’s just the game of baseball.
“But, with that said, we really did had a special team with three of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. They would’ve kept us in line. It would’ve been a checks-and-balances sort of thing and we could’ve done some amazing things this year with the talent and coaching staff we have.”
And the lost potential of the season is certainly weighing on Corn. Though he says he keeps his days jam-packed with errands and activities — a boredom prevention tactic — Corn says there’s still been plenty of down time to dwell on reality.
“I’ve had a bat and a ball in my hand since I was able to hold one; it’s definitely hit me,” he said. “When you have this much time to just think, it definitely hits you. And the thing that makes it even worse is that, even though we can’t play, you can’t turn on the television and watch baseball either.”
The absence of baseball, both in real-life and television form, has handed Corn a hard life lesson: Nothing lasts forever.
“We were playing a doubleheader against Cedar Ridge, and then at the snap of a finger, we were done,” he said of the Cubs’ final two games of the season on March 13. “It really makes you realize how lucky you are to play this game and really reiterates that saying, ‘Play every game like it’s your last,’ because you really don’t know when it could be your last.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.