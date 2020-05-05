The end of Jackson Kalkhake’s senior year hasn’t gone the way he envisioned it.
During the past two months, the Burton High School senior has watched a promising Panther baseball season end prematurely, his hopes to play college ball dashed, and his last chance to show his animals at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ripped away.
Needless to say, the 17-year-old is ready for high school to be over.
“That’s the thing though, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen once this is all over,” Kalkhake said of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the United States since January. “It’s all just crazy.”
Both a member of the Burton varsity football and basketball teams, Kalkhake said he was most looking forward to his final baseball campaign in Burton red.
His enthusiasm was apparent on the field almost immediately, as he helped the Panthers to a 9-2 record behind a .355 batting average, a team-high 16 runs batted in and a co-lead in doubles with five. He was also shining on the mound, where he was 2-0 with a sparkling 1.68 earned run average and 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. He was untouched through his first 15 frames of work before getting touched up for four runs against Salado in the Panthers’ final game of the season.
Aside from that blemish, though, we was pitching well, and even tossed a seven-inning shutout against Lexington in which he allowed just two hits with 10 strikeouts during a 2-0 victory on Feb. 29.
“We had a pretty good team and we all believed we could go far,” Kalkhake said. “We really liked the team we had.”
Kalkhake was no slouch during his junior campaign, either, when he helped Burton to a 23-6-1 season and an appearance in the Class 2A area playoffs. Though he’s found success both on the gridiron and the hardwood, Kalkhake said his mission this spring was to earn his way onto a college baseball field, but those dreams are quickly dwindling.
“I was just trying to play well enough to see if any colleges would look at me,” he said. “That was my goal from the beginning. I don’t know if that’s going to happen now, though.”
On April 17, almost one month after pausing all spring sports in the state, the University Interscholastic League canceled the remainder of the 2020 sports season in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year.
While he currently plans to attend Blinn College in the fall and study wildlife management, Kalkhake is still holding onto his baseball aspirations. He intends to compete for the Brenham-based Batter’s Box travel team this summer, and an opportunity or two could surface should he play well enough.
“If I could get one more chance to play, it would mean everything,” Kalkhake added. “Just to go out there and play the game I love again, that would mean so much.”
Second chances probably mean a little more to Kalkhake these days, who spent time, money and effort raising pigs this year in preparation for his final livestock show in Houston. But because of COVID-19, the rodeo was ended the day before Jackson and his brother (and Burton High School freshman) Kaiden were scheduled to show their livestock.
“I was pretty mad … that was tough on us,” Kalkhake said. “We spent tons of money on our animals and didn’t get to show. We were expecting to make that money back, and it didn’t happen.”
Kalkhake was granted an opportunity to show his animals in San Antonion, but didn’t place high enough to sell his animals, and was later forced to sell his swine to slaughter at a reduced price. Kalkhake has been showing animals, selling and saving money for his future since third grade, and the lack of a sale this year put a dent in that process, he said.
“This isn’t the way I thought senior year was going to go at all,” Kalkhake reiterated.
With what’s left of his high school memories fading in the rearview mirror, the future graduate is getting a taste of the real world.
While he awaits confirmation on a possible live graduation for Burton’s 2020 class, Kalkhake says he’s staying busy with homework and a five-days-a-week kitchen job at the Burton Short Stop.
“It’s pretty easy, pretty laid back,” he said. “And I’m safe; we wear gloves and masks while we work.
“I’m more worried about graduation. I hope we get a chance to walk across the stage. We’ve been waiting since kindergarten, basically, to have our chance to walk across the stage and graduate and enjoy that moment with our families. It would really hurt to lose that, too.”
