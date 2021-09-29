The Blinn College volleyball team improved to 7-0 in Region XIV and won its 25th consecutive match Tuesday with a win, 25-12, 26-24, 25-20, over Lee College. The road win improved third-ranked Blinn’s season mark to 26-1.
Buccaneers Reagan Casey and Chard’e Van Zandt led the team with eight kills apiece. Rightside hitter Jayde Shelton, the NJCAA leader in total kills this season, tallied six. Ashley Taylor also finished with six kills.
