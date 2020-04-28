Washington County Little League is actively planning for a summer of baseball, but when that summer will officially begin is still being discussed.
WCLL President John Mabie told The Banner-Press on Tuesday morning that league officials are actively meeting to construct a contingency plan in the event regular-season games are deemed unplayable due to COVID-19.
In a speech Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced dates for several businesses to being reopening early next month, and stated that sports such as golf and tennis may resume along with those reopenings. But team sports such as baseball and softball, which feature larger rosters, are slated for a May 18 return, at the earliest, and Mabie is unsure if even that date is realistic.
“It isn’t good news or bad news, it’s news,” Mabie said. “The whole situation … it’s a unique situation – we understand that. And they’re still developing guidelines for how everyone needs to move forward. Not just sports … everything.
“We’re trying to come up with a plan when we don’t know when the city is going to unlock the bathrooms at the park, we don’t know when the state is going to say we can have gatherings of more than 10 people. Until we know what is allowed, we can’t really make a lot of plans.”
Because most little league teams hold 12 players on a roster with two or three coaches, and play games with two umpires on a field, Mabie said the league cannot move forward until at least 30-35 people are allowed to gather together at one time.
While the state appears to be moving in that direction, the pace in which it is doing so could push WCLL’s regular season into June or July, Mabie predicted.
He believes WCLL could still participate in All-Star tournaments, but suggested postseason play may be limited to district tournaments. Because of the time and travel requirements (section and state tournaments are often held in the Austin area), Mabie says section and state tournaments may be difficult to fit into a late-summer schedule.
“There’s still a lot of not knowing what’s going to happen when May 18 gets here, and if that means we can have baseball and softball games, or if we have to wait for phase three … whenever that may happen.” Mabie said. “It really comes down to us mot knowing where we fall in the grand scheme of the reopening, and that puts everything on hold.”
