The Blinn College baseball team dropped a 9-0 decision in seven innings to San Jacinto College-North in Region XIV South play on Thursday in Houston.
The Buccaneers are now 5-11 overall and 2-3 in the region.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 2:01 am
