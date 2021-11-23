Blinn College men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher (second from left) is joined by his wife, Lisa, as well as his son, Alec, and daughter, Lonna, as Blinn College District trustee Randy Wells (left) presents the coach with a commemorative plaque in recognition of his 600thcollegiate win Monday night at the Kruse Center.
Blinn men's basketball head coach Scott Schumacher collected his 600th win Monday after the Buccaneers earned an 89-68 victory over Strength N' Motion at the Kruse Center.
Courtesy of Blinn Communications
Blinn College men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher captured the 600th win of his career Monday night in the Buccaneers’ 89-68 victory over Strength ’N Motion at the Kruse Center.
“When you reach a milestone like this, you just think back to all the guys you’ve coached, the assistants you’ve had, all the presidents, all the athletic directors, and everybody who has allowed you to and helped you to be successful,” Schumacher said. “I’m just happy that I still get to be a basketball coach and that I get to do it at Blinn.”
