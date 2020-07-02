Brenham Country Club groundskeepers George Garlesky (left) and Keefer Southerland lay down a patch on the green of hole No. 6 on the club’s course Wednesday afternoon here. The club is currently updating and repairing its greens, including new Champion G12 Bermuda grass on the greens of holes No. 7 and No. 12. The updated greens are expected to be playable in six to eight weeks. In the meantime, substitute putting surfaces have been installed.
The Brenham Country Club’s 18-hole golf course is undergoing some cosmetic updates, and new golf pro Bryce Rodgers hopes there’s more to come.
The country club, located at 4107 TX Highway 105 here, is currently updating its putting greens on hole Nos. 7 and 12, an update currently being overseen by the facility’s grounds superintendent, head of agronomy and maintenance crew.
