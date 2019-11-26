Brenham defensive backs Kaden Watts (center) and Eric Hemphill (20) celebrate in front of a group of enthusiastic cheerleaders after Watts hauled in a game-ending interception that propelled the Cubs to a 35-28 victory over Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division bi-district playoff game Nov. 15 at Cub Stadium.
A send-off for the Brenham High School football team will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on the high school campus.
The Cubs (10-2) take on No. 8 Calallen (11-1) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV semifinal game at 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and the Brenham community is encouraged to attend the rally before the team leaves at 1:30 p.m.
