The Brenham High School girls soccer team was honored with a handful of all-District 19-5A awards, led by senior goalkeeper Ashlyn Wells.
Wells, a four-year Cubette keeper, earned her third all-district nod after being named 19-5A’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper for the third straight year.
Wells recorded 75 saves in district play this spring before the University Interscholastic League suspended the season March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The UIL later ended all 2020 spring sports permanently on April 17.
Wells also earned a first-team selection. Joining her on the district’s first-team was junior team captain Preslie Allie.
Second-team honors went to senior team captain Alexse Orozco-Najera and junior Kristi Evans. Senior Chloe Tanner and sophomore Lauryn Wells — Ashlyn Wells’ sister — were named honorable mentions.
Earning Academic All-District honors were Allie, Orozco-Najera, Evans, Tanner, Lauryn Wells, Reagan Lange, Kalitlyn Lewis, Erin Acker, Robin Aguilar, Emily Crawley, Sydney Lane, Katalina Andrade, Kaytlin Evans, Mia Aschenbeck, Kamryn Goerlitz, Carina Gonzalez and Desireee Jones.
