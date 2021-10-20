Athletes from the Shorinkan Warriors of Welcome Lutheran Church who placed at the World Championship competition are (from left) Bailey Wunderlich, Carter Wunderlich, Angela Sutton, Chad Eckermann and Case Eckermann (front).
Professional and amateur martial artists from all over the world came together this past weekend in Houston to experience the best in traditional and sport martial arts. The Universal Martial Arts Hall of Fame (UMAHoF) sponsored instructors representing Kung-Fu, Karate, Bushikan Ninjutsu, Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, MMA, Police JuJitsu and others.
The three day event culminated with a World Championship competition where competitors from as nearby as Chicago and as far away as New Zealand put their skills on the line to determine who is the best of the best.
