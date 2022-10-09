Wrapping up their 2022 regular cross country season, Brenham and Burton will now concentrate on district meets coming up next week. Brenham finished on Friday morning during the Hoka One Time Trial national event at Cubs Stadium. Running a two-mile race, the Cubs were led by junior Hunter Fleetwood, who finished in 10 minutes, 59 seconds. Following him were Jayden Jackson (12:14); Brock Fleetwood (12:21); Dylan Guerrero (12:27); Victor Guerrero (12:34); Alan Guerrero (12:42) and Josh Knowles (12:55). As a team, the Cubs averaged 12:13 and finished seeded No. 15 in Texas and 142nd nationally. Running for the Cubettes and leading the way was freshman Brittany Hajek in 13:30. In second was Grace Graef (14:37). After that, it was Avila Colanter (16:50); Bailey Grimes (16:51); Isabella Clover (17:05); April Avalos (19:07) and America Rodriguez (19:21). The Cubettes averaged 16:14, finishing 14th in the state and 134th nationally. In subvarsity, the Cubs had the sophomores give it a shot with Alister Brossa in the lead at 13:08 followed by Holden Kruppel (13:14); Ulises Martinez (13:44); Sebastian Holder (13:53) and Henry Stopschinski (14:30). Brenham will be running their District 21-5A Meet this Thursday at Magnolia High School. BURTON The Burton cross country team ran Thursday morning at the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational at Heritage Park in Belton. Running in the Class 1A-4A junior varsity, the Lady Panthers’ Peyton Sigsbee placed first overall in the 2-mile with her time of 13:44.80. “She led after the first 150 meters and practically led the whole race,” Burton cross country coach Kurt Ramsey said. “She probably ran her best time of the season, and her time was something she had hit before, but the girls course was a little more than two miles. So her legitimate two-mile time is her best of the season.” Next in line was Avery Applewhite in 16th (16:13.30); Isabel Means, 30th (18:35.90); Kaylynn Vavrecka, 31st (18:36.60); Samantha Angell, 33rd (19:31.80) and Reagan Thompson, 34th (19:36.40). “Avery was back to form with her time matching what she was running at the beginning of the season,” Ramsey said. As a team they scored 74 points for fourth place. The Panther boys ran three miles with Hunter Hancock finishing sixth overall (19:28.90), with teammate Devlin Douglas right behind him in seventh (19:51.10). Also crossing the finish line were Trinity Pope, 26th (23:23.70); Rodney Taylor-Wolk, 30th (24:15.60); Kolten Lunbeck, 33rd (26:33.90) and Thomas Angell, 42nd (35:39.30). “On the boys side, they had solid times all around and we ran later in the morning so it was a bit warmer,” Ramsey said. “We had a new runner who joined us last week, Ronnie Taylor who improved from last week’s time.” Burton finished third overall with 67 points behind Salado (15) and Robinson (60). Burton will run the District 26-2A race this Thursday in Snook at its city park.
