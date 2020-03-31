Having stayed on its feet for all 12 rounds of its debut year, Simply Wright Fitness has finally been knocked down to the mat.
And they’re getting back up.
Simply Wright Fitness, gym located at 216 E. Main St., here, is finding ways to survive as COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues its spread across the United States.
Brothers and Bellville natives Josh Wright and Herman Harris are co-owners and operators of the year-old facility, which opened its doors Feb. 26, 2019. While many new businesses struggle in Year 1 of operation, Wright and Harris found a demand for their boxing-centered training facility, and flourished.
Now they’re taking a south-paw approach to Year 2.
The gym is home to more than 400 members, Wright told The Banner-Press, many of which have stuck with the fledgling business despite its COVID-19-forced shutdown.
While their in-house classes are indefinitely suspended, Wright and Harris have switched things up with a shift to online training through Facebook, Zoom (a video conference program) and pre-recorded workout videos.
“We’re trying to do the best we can,” Wright said. “We had to think quick and be quick on our feet; ‘What can we do to continue to help out our people?’
“The thing is, our members that we have who were coming in, they came to us for a specific reason. They wanted to get in shape and make a lifestyle change. That’s been one of our biggest deals. It’s been all about helping out your people, because they are what make your business.”
Before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses (gyms, salons, etc.), most states were following guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those guidelines included social distancing of six feet or more between people, and social gatherings that do not exceed 10 people.
Wright and Harris adhered to those recommendations by advertising classes that emphasized good hygiene and nine-person sessions (with one coach). The attempt to keep on-site classes going didn’t last long, however.
“Literally hours after we posted that announcement on Facebook, the governor came and shut everything down,” Wright said. “It was just crazy.”
Simply Wright Fitness is the first business venture for Wright, while Harris, who makes a living as a marketing consultant, is no stranger to small business. While Wright handles a large portion of the training model, Harris helps provide the business insight.
Together, Wright said, the tandem was able to build a fight plan for the future.
“At the end of the day, even though the gyms are shut down, your members don’t just want to stop working out,” Wright said. “And they’re looking to us to be the ones to set the example for them and motivate them and provide them with accountability.
‘We quickly came up with the idea to transfer to online, virtual training,” said Wright. “For our members that were training with us in the gym, we got everybody to transfer over virtual to continue to help them hit their goals.
While the brothers will continue to provide virtual training for their members, the future is cloudy.
On Monday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines through April, and many infectious disease experts believe the battle with COVID-19 may not reach its peak until the end of the summer.
“Any business would be worried about that, depending on how long this situation would go on, it could get rough,” Wright said. “Any business would be thinking about their future.
“But I think we’re just going to continue to do our best to bring our services to our people, and hope we get through this together.”
