Former Brenham High School softball player Kelly Jurden, seen here during her senior campaign in 2017, is Texas Lutheran University’s new all-time stolen base leader after swiping two bags against the University of Dallas on Friday night.
Texas Lutheran University outfielder and former Brenham Cubette, Kelly Jurden, was named to the 2021 NFCA DIII All-America First Team following her junior season.
Jurden is one of TLU’s first NFCA All-American First Team selections along with teammate Rebecca Snow. The Brenham native was named to the Second Team in 2019 and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021.
