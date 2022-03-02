From Blinn Communications

The No. 17 Blinn College women’s basketball team defeated Kilgore College on Friday, 56-52, after Paris Junior College 77-74 in the opening round of the Region XIV Tournament on Wednesday in Jacksonville.

