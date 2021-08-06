Brenham High School girls soccer players talk to the team’s new head coach, Floyd Tuttle (right) and Meghan Rattan (center), during a meet and greet on Thursday in the All Sports Building at Holht Park.
Brenham welcomed new residents this year as Floyd Tuttle and Meghan Rattan made their way to Washington County to coach the Brenham High School girls soccer team.
Members of the community were introduced to Tuttle and Rattan during a Meet and Greet held by the Brenham Booster Club on Thursday night at the Holht Park All Sports Building. Tuttle will take charge as head coach of the varsity Cubettes, while Rattan will be the assistant coach as well as the junior varsity coach.
