With speculation building since the end of the season in November, Brenham High School football won’t be undergoing the massive migration some anticipated ahead of Monday’s University Interscholastic League biennial realignment.

Some believed the Cubs were set to move to Class 5A Division II’s Region 3, but that never came to fruition Monday morning as Brenham head coach Eliot Allen was on duty in Austin while some members of his coaching staff made the trip to Houston.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.