Former Brenham Cub Clay Van Hook (left), former Cubette Olivia Van Hook (center) and and their father, Kyle Van Hook, attended the Texas High School Coaches Association convention last week. Clay and Olivia each presented during the convention while several former and current Brenham coaches were in attendance.
Former Brenham Cub Clay Van Hook and Cubette Olivia Van Hook each presented lectures at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention last week in San Antonio.
Clay, an assistant baseball coach at the University of Oklahoman, spoke on July 20 on pre hit and pre pitch routines. He was a quarterback for the Cubs and played baseball before graduating from Brenham in 2003. During his collegiate career, Clay played baseball at Navarro Junior College and the University of Texas.
