Washington County Little League is following Brenham ISD’s lead on its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and will maintain its suspension of all baseball and softball activities until at least April 6.
WCLL’s shutdown could extend well past early April after Brenham Mayor Milton Tate signed a local disaster declaration for the city this morning.
As stated in the news release, “The city is mandating that all gatherings of more than 10 people be stopped immediately. If residents and businesses do not adhere to the city’s request and the CDC guidelines, the declaration gives the Mayor authority to close them or take further action.”
WCLL President John Mabie spoke to The Banner-Press on Monday and said he was hopeful the league would begin play sooner than later, but admitted the fluidity of the situation makes planning difficult.
“At this point, there’s been nothing from little league officially that would make us think that it would continue past (April 6),” Mabie said. “However, I know that this is such a rapidly changing environment that anything is possible at this point.
“The board is obviously very concerned about the potential safety impact but we are committed to getting in the season, even if that means extending into the summer if we need to.”
Mabie is in just his second year at the helm of the organization, which serves hundreds of Washington County youths each year. With its main mission to serve children, Mabie said the league is taking the situation seriously while staying optimistic.
Mabie went on to say that moving forward, WCLL will continue to adhere to the advice of local school districts and authorities.
