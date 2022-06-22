Washington County 11-year-olds beat Columbus 11-0 for the district championship in Burton Monday night.

Cooper Plagens and Nolan Collier were tough on the mound giving up only one baserunner and recording four strikeouts with no walks or no hits, with a little help in the field from Briley Jasinski and Braedon Brewster who made some nice plays.

