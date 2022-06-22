The 11-year-old Washington County all stars pose with the District 13 Championship banner Tuesday evening after beating Columbus 11-0 in Burton. Team members are Braeden Brewster, Briley Jasinski, Cooper Plagens, Corbin Schulens, Grant Asmussen, Hank Majewski, Josh Torrez, Kai Ongudu, Logan Grabarschick, Maximus Lambert, Nolan Collier, Taylor Brier, Weston Collier. Head coach is Clayton Collier and assistant coaches Eric Plagens and Dustin Majewski.
Washington County 11-year-old all star second baseman Braeden Brewster rifles the ball to first base to attempt to get a double play in the teams 11-0 win Tuesday over Columbus in the district championship game in Burton.
A Washington County Minor (9-10-year-old) All-Star baseball player slides safely into home for one of the team's 22 runs in WC's 22-2 rout of La Grange Monday night in Brenham. WC faced Columbus Wednesday night for the right to advance to the championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Linda Anderson Park, while the loser of the game meets the Bellville-Burleson County winner in an elimination game at 7 p.m. today at Linda Anderson.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Washington County 11-year-olds beat Columbus 11-0 for the district championship in Burton Monday night.
Cooper Plagens and Nolan Collier were tough on the mound giving up only one baserunner and recording four strikeouts with no walks or no hits, with a little help in the field from Briley Jasinski and Braedon Brewster who made some nice plays.
