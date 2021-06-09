Washington County's McCrae Wade (right) celebrates with her teammates in the dugout after scoring an inside-the-park home run during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Washington County’s Kori Boeker fields a ground ball during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County’s McCrae Wade connects with a pitch for an inside-the-park home run during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County's McCrae Wade (right) celebrates with her teammates in the dugout after scoring an inside-the-park home run during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County's Audrey Dismukes connects with a pitch during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County's Lilly Collier makes a catch at first base during an all-star district tournament matchup against Sealy on Tuesday in La Grange.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
The Washington County Little League 8-year-old machine pitch all-star softball team celebrates its 14-1 victory over Sealy with the crowd Tuesday in La Grange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.