HOUSTON — After forcing a winner-take-all game in the state championship tournament against previously undefeated West University, the Washington County Little League intermediate team suffered a 17-0 loss in four innings on Thursday to settle for second place in Houston.

Washington County lost to West University in the opening round of the tournament (10-0) Monday. But Washington County bounced back with victories over New Braunfels (16-2) on Tuesday and Kirbyville (10-0) on Wednesday to advance to the title game.

