Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Stars pitcher Landry Mendoza delivers a pitch during a championship round game of the state tournament against West University on Thursday night in Houston.
Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Stars assistant coach Luis Mendoza (left) speaks with his team during a championship round game of the state tournament against West University on Thursday night in Houston.
Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Stars' Ryder Biggs makes contact with a pitch during a championship round game of the state tournament against West University on Thursday night in Houston.
Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Stars pitcher Landry Mendoza (right) celebrates with team manager Wesley Mauer after Washington County defeated West University in a championship round game of the state tournament Thursday night in Houston.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Star Cooper Hodde (44) slides into second base during a championship round game of the state tournament Thursday night in Houston.
Deanna Swindell/Banner-Press
Washington County Little League Intermediate All-Star Owen Finke crosses the plate during a championship round game of the state tournament against West University on Thursday night in Houston.
HOUSTON — After forcing a winner-take-all game in the state championship tournament against previously undefeated West University, the Washington County Little League intermediate team suffered a 17-0 loss in four innings on Thursday to settle for second place in Houston.
Washington County lost to West University in the opening round of the tournament (10-0) Monday. But Washington County bounced back with victories over New Braunfels (16-2) on Tuesday and Kirbyville (10-0) on Wednesday to advance to the title game.
