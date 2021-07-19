The Washington County Little League Majors All-Star baseball team fell 2-0 in a low-scoring bout against Needville in the state tournament on Sunday night in Tyler.

Washington County was forced into the consolation bracket and will play against Pearland East at 7 p.m. today in Tyler in an elimination game. The winner of the contest advances to the championship game at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Needville. Whichever team advances will need to defeat Needville twice to win the championship.

