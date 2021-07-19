Washington County’s Maximus Lambert leaps over Bridge City shortstop Briden Trimble on base paths during an all-star state tournament bout against Bridge City on Sunday in Tyler. Lambert was tagged out on the play.
Washington County’s Logan Grabarschick (left) looks down after falling to Bridge City in the all-star state tournament on Sunday in Tyler. The loss brought an end to the Washington County Minors’ season.
Washington County’s Hunter Myers delivers a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout in Tyler.
Washington County’s Blue Cienega connects with a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout in Tyler.
Washington County’s Dawson Moran (left) calls for the catch while Kyle Curtis watches during an all-star state tournament bout in Tyler.
Washington County's Hunter Myers (right) makes his was around the bases after hitting a three-run homer during an all-star state tournament bout against Pearland East on Saturday in Tyler.
Washington County's Hudson Hartstack delivers a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout in Tyler.
Washington County's Braeden Brewster connects with a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout in Tyler.
Washington County's Caleb Klussmans delivers a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout against Needville Sunday in Tyler.
Washington County’s Cooper Plagens delivers a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout against Bridge City on Sunday in Tyler.
Washington County's Nolan Collier slides back to second base during an all-star state tournament bout against Bridge City on Sunday in Tyler.
Washington County third baseman Briley Jasinski tags out Bridge City baserunner Renzo Gutierrez during an all-star state tournament bout Sunday in Tyler.
Washington County's Kai Ongudu delivers a pitch during an all-star state tournament bout against Bridge City on Sunday in Tyler.
The Washington County Little League Majors All-Star baseball team fell 2-0 in a low-scoring bout against Needville in the state tournament on Sunday night in Tyler.
Washington County was forced into the consolation bracket and will play against Pearland East at 7 p.m. today in Tyler in an elimination game. The winner of the contest advances to the championship game at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Needville. Whichever team advances will need to defeat Needville twice to win the championship.
