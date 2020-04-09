While he and a few of his teammates have an escape route out of the disaster that has been their senior baseball season, Garrison Weiss would much rather see things get back to normal.
The fourth-year Brenham Cub and third-year varsity second baseman will join teammates Jake Olson (shortstop) and Evan Aschenbeck (left-handed pitcher) at Blinn College this year, where the trio will have the opportunity to play away the bad feelings of a senior year lost to COVID-19.
But even with his future set, the 17-year-old Weiss, a Class 5A first-team all-state selection in 2019, knows the potential – but seemingly inevitable – loss of his final prep campaign brings loss at many levels.
“I haven’t actually thought about it until you just asked me, but I’m losing a step in my game just not being able to get out there and play,” Weiss told The Banner-Press. “You can only take so much (batting practice) and only field so many ground balls. It’s just not the same.”
Suddenly Weiss thinks about his development and potential as a player, which saw a substantial boost last season. Although Brenham failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in 35 years, Weiss was a vital part of the Cub lineup (as its leadoff man) and defense.
He posted a gaudy .440 batting average with 12 doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs while also swiping 15 bases. He also committed just two errors at his defensive position while recording 31 putouts with 55 assists for a .977 fielding percentage.
Although Brenham was enjoying an 11-5 record with District 19-5A play just around the corner, Weiss had yet to hit his stride this season. When the season was shut down following play March 13, he was batting just .278 (10 for 36) with a .447 on-base percentage to go with two home runs, a double, a triple and totals of 16 runs and six RBIs.
The abbreviated numbers aren’t sitting right with Weiss.
“We should be in a battle for the playoffs right now,” he said. “We should be testing ourselves against the best teams in our district. We should be in mid-season form right now and playing some of our best baseball, if not our best baseball. But that’s not going to be the case this time.”
The diminishing light at the end of the tunnel appears to be a potential season restart in early May, although it remains unclear whether or not the University Interscholastic League still sees that as an option. Should spring sports resume next month, teams would likely be forced to play through some sort of condensed district schedule or district tournament to decide playoff qualifiers in quick fashion.
Each sport would be given time to reacclimate itself through practices, but Weiss believes the damage of a two-month vacation would already have been done.
“It’ll definitely be like starting a new season,” he said. “If it’s only a week (to prepare), we’re just going to have to push extra hard and get into as good of shape as we can.
“Luckily, it wouldn’t just be us; other teams are having to do the same thing.”
Although he’s unable to continue his preparation for college baseball, Brenham ISD’s shift to online learning has granted Weiss an opportunity to prepare for college classes.
Although the time at home has been nice, Weiss admitted, he said his new school-from-home routine is a little more lax and a lot less structured than life inside BHS’ walls, for better and worse.
“It’s definitely been tough not being able to interact with teachers and learning on your own,” he stated. “There’s no teacher yelling at you to get your work done or to turn stuff in. It’s yourself making that decision. It’s all about how you feel and if you want to do it or not.”
And like many of his teen-aged counterparts who too have recently spoken with The Banner-Press, the youngster is starting to miss life before COVID-19.
“I never thought in my entire life that I would miss school,” he said with a laugh. “But once it’s been taken away for a few weeks, man, I actually do.
“I miss my friends, teachers, the classroom and just the different interactions throughout school. We were just on spring break, so we didn’t really think anything of it. And then our break got extended a week. And then we were out for good. When you take school away and baseball away, it all kind of sinks in.”
With some extra time on his hands, Weiss spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, baseball and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of baseball? And what made you fall in love with it?
I was introduced to the game at a very young age and fell in love with it immediately. I fell in love with the competition and team chemistry the game gives.
How has the game of baseball/playing for Brenham/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
The game, as well as playing in Brenham, has been a huge part of my life. It has not just made me a much better ballplayer, but it has also made me a better person. The game teaches lessons that aren’t taught in everyday life.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment of my sports career would have to be making first team all-state. I couldn’t have accomplished that without my teammates always pushing me to be the best I possibly can.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
The feeling right now is unreal. It’s hard for us as seniors because this is the moment we have worked our entire lives for and it is slowly slipping away from us.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
I feel that the coronavirus is very serious, but I do believe people are reacting a little too fast by canceling seasons and taking moments away from kids. I think they need to give it a little time and reconsider some of their decisions.
What are you missing most right now?
The thing I am missing the most is the moments my teammates and coaches could be making right now, whether it be winning games or just the small moments in the locker room that will forever be remembered. It’s just hard to believe that those are getting taken away from us right now.
