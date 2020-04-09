With no net to protect these days, Ashlyn Wells is keeping something else secure.
Her family.
The Brenham Cubettes’ senior goalkeeper has been away from her sport for almost a month, and with she and her three siblings currently at home playing COVID-19 keep away, (as is the rest of Brenham ISD’s student body), the 18-year-old’s duties have outstretched the soccer field.
Ashlyn, a two-time 19-5A all-district goalkeeper (2018-19), has taken on a few more jobs as of late.
As she continues to navigate a foreign online learning plan (BISD’s alternative to in-class education), which includes three advanced placement courses (literature composition, statistics and biology), Ashlyn is also keeping her soccer skills sharp with at-home drills that include her sister, Brenham sophomore and teammate Lauryn Wells. And when she’s not doing her own learning and improving, Ashlyn is making sure her siblings are doing theirs.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Ashlyn’s parents, Jerome and Sydni Wells, have been deemed essential employees, and are still working full-time. That has left Ashlyn to serve as part-time guardian for her younger brothers, ages 7 and 10, as they, too, learn to adapt to online coursework.
“I’m kind of like mom at home,” she said with a laugh. “Managing time is a big thing. I’m making sure they’re learning and getting information, while also making sure I have time for my studies.”
And that’s not all.
As was the case for many of BISD’s younger students, the district’s meal programs were an essential part of the Wells children’s school day. The district’s shutdown, followed by a suspension of its drive-thru meal services (due to a possible COVID-19 exposure that was later ruled a false alarm), has effectively added food duty to Ashlyn’s daily to-do list.
“It’s been a lot of drive-thrus lately," she said. "Anything to get everyone out of the house, even if we can’t technically get out of our truck.”
Ashlyn’s balancing act is admirable, and offers just a glimpse of what has likely helped her excel on the field and in the classroom.
With just two district matches remaining, the Cubettes were still battling for the fourth see for the Class 5A state playoffs. Ashlyn was performing well with 75 saves in district contests. Brenham’s starting keeper since her freshman campaign, Ashlyn’s performances both inside the classroom and on the grass have expanded her athletic horizons.
This fall, she’ll move on to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Belton), where she plans to major in education (she wants to teach elementary and middle school students). She’ll also continue her career as a keeper for the NCAA Division III Crusaders. And if she has it her way, that will include a starting job.
“Hopefully,” she said. “I’m going to train real hard and work my butt off.”
Although she’d certainly like to have her remaining high school games back, Ashlyn sees a silver lining in her indefinite vacation: Her school’s shift to online lessons has provided her a peek into the college crystal ball.
“These online classes I think are going to be a lot like what I take in college,” she said. “They require a lot of self-discipline. I haven’t taken any college courses, so this is a big reality check for me as far as, ‘Hey, I really need to keep my head on straight and get down with it.’”
As she prepares for what’s next, Ashlyn’s impending college venture has provided a ray of light through some rather cloudy days.
Along with the unofficial end to her soccer season, she’s also likely to miss out on her final track season, where she would have competed in the 300 hurdles and on the Cubettes’ 4x400 relay team.
Brenham’s prom, it’s graduation ceremony, senior breakfast and annual Daisy Chain event (in which senior students deliver daisies to juniors as a right of passage into their final year of high school), have each fallen victim to COVID-19.
“Why? Why would it happen now,” Ashlyn said. “We all wait for that senior year to come and for all of these great things to happen. Knowing that we’re losing our senior year to a virus is a lot to take in.
“I was ready to walk through the hallways of my high school for the last time, and that’s probably not something I’m going to get to experience this year.”
With some extra time on her hands, Wells spoke with The Banner-Press in more detail about life, sports and COVID-19:
When did you first get introduced/start playing the game of soccer? And what made you fall in love with it?
I was introduced to soccer at five years old when my parents put me in youth soccer. My love of the game just grew from there. I started playing for a local select team in Brenham: The Thunderboltz. I loved everything about the game. From learning how to kick the ball right to getting my first goal.
How has the game of soccer/playing for Brenham/sports in general shaped your life and who you are?
It has made me realize that there is no “I” in team. I am part of a bigger group of girls that I have grown with, not just as players but as a family. I’ve had to learn that it is OK to make mistakes. You always have a chance to learn and make the next time around better. You can’t dwell on the past and worry about what went wrong. You work together as a whole and are there for each other on and off the field. That’s what makes a great team.
What’s the proudest moment you’ve had during your sports career?
My proudest moment had to be when I got all-district goalkeeper my sophomore year. I knew then and there that in the box was where I was most needed. Being a little “green” in the position gave me some time to grow as a player and as a person. I honed in and buckled down and got to work and it paid off. Knowing I had a great team behind me pushing me and helping me along the way made things so much better.
What are your feelings toward losing the last few months of your high school athletics career?
Senior year is all that I have been waiting for. You are “top dog” and get to be a part of all the “lasts,” including being able to play that last season to finish out a great four years of high school. You look forward to the last first game, Senior Night and enjoy the game one last time before we head off to college. It’s hard to process everything that’s going on right now. We train all season and coaches push us to be the best we can be. Knowing we won’t get to play the last two games of our season is really hard, as well as missing out on the chance to go to playoffs again like we did last year.
What are your thoughts on the coronavirus crisis?
The coronavirus is a serious thing and should not be taken lightly. We are living through history right now, and one day my kids will read about this in a textbook just like we read about 9/11, which our parents lived through. Knowing my kids will learn about this is crazy to imagine, and it’s even crazier that I will have real-life stories to tell them.
What are you missing most right now?
I am missing just being able to play. We have a great team this year and it’s hard not being around them every day. We are sisters and have at least one thing in common: Soccer. At the beginning of our season, we spent a lot of time together with our tournaments and through team bonding, and our favorite — pasta parties — before our home games was always a hit. All the little things that we thought were so goofy are some of the biggest things that I am missing right now. From winning games and crazy bus rides to losing games and crying because it was over. Brenham High Cubette Soccer is going be something that I will treasure forever.
