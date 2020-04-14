Ben Bosse has been progressing nicely through his offseason programs.
That would be good news for the Cubs, if it were the offseason.
With the COVID-19 outbreak all but assuring Brenham, along with its hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, will miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign after just 16 games, Bosse has been forced to resort to preseason workouts to keep himself as game-ready as possible.
“It’s kind of like starting over again,” the 17-year-old junior said. “I have to do what I can to stay prepared.”
Instead of building on a strong sophomore campaign, in which he was named the District 19-5A Newcomer of the Year, Bosse made just three starts between Feb. 24 and March 9. He tossed a grand total of 13 innings in those appearances before the season came to a halt March 13.
At this time last year, Brenham was in the midst of a four-game district winning streak as it attempted to climb back into playoff contention. Fast forward 12 months, and it’s becoming more and more likely the Cubs, who were 11-5 at the time of the suspension, will finish 2020 without playing a single district contest.
The University Interscholastic League, the governing body for Texas public school athletics, suspended all spring activities in mid-March.
That came as a big blow for Bosse, who is contemplating the shutdown’s effect on his development. Although this season marked only his second stint with Brenham’s varsity ballclub, Bosse has already earned a scholarship to play for Auburn, and committed to the Tigers verbally in September 2019.
But with his first collegiate pitch still almost two years away, Bosse is facing the real possibility he may not throw another pitch in a competitive setting until next year.
“This is the hand I’ve been dealt,” he said. “And I just have to adapt.”
Those adaptations have included workouts and routines pitchers usually partake in to get ready for a season.
While doing his best to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Bosse and some of his teammates have teamed up for some long toss, batting practice and strength and conditioning workouts.
“I know I’m missing a lot of development that could be had, but I’m trying to develop other areas to continue to get better,” he added. “Nothing can compare to preparing to face a real team, or facing a different batter every game, or seeing how your arm feels during a game while you figure out how to get outs. But I can only do what I can do.”
Rewind to March 13, when the Cubs knocked off Cedar Ridge twice in an anticlimactic end to the Brenham Alumni Tournament just hours before before closing up shop, Bosse said he and his teammates wouldn’t have envisioned four weeks (or more) of inaction.
“I was too complacent at the beginning in terms of how big of a deal this was,” he admitted. “Every team in our tournament dropped out except us and Cedar Ridge, and even then, I thought it was going to be a short-term thing where we would be able to get back on the field sooner rather than later.
“But now I realize how serious all of this is. This is a situation that is bigger than baseball. We all have to follow the CDC rules to protect the vulnerable and keep ourselves safe if we want get back on the field as soon as possible.”
Like a lot of his teammates and fellow student-athletes in Washington County, Bosse said the absence of athletics has provided him with a new look on life, and a deepened appreciation for the game he loves.
“Whenever I’m at home, especially every Tuesday and Friday, knowing you should be playing baseball, it really makes you appreciate the game that much more,” he said. “I feel like baseball has been something I’ve maybe taken for granted, but you kind realize that while maybe it’s something that really isn’t necessary, you still really enjoy doing it, and not having it is hard.”
Bosse said his heart goes out to his senior teammates who may have played their final games. Although he and a handful of other Cubs had earned collegiate scholarships, several seniors were hoping to secure offers later in the season. Without games to provide college coaches a platform to recruit, several 2020 graduates will be on the outside looking in next spring.
“You could just feel during offseason how much the seniors were prepared and excited to play, and that being taken away from them is terrible,” Bosse said. “It’s a horrible situation all the way around.
“They may have played their last baseball game without knowing it’s their last, and I don’t want that for any of them.”
