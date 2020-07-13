An overhead view of Brenham High School’s brand new maple gym floor. Installation of the new playing surface began in early June and is now ready for use. The new surface replaced the original hardwood, which was installed ahead of the high school building’s opening in 1996.
The new Brenham High School logo in the center of a brand new maple gym floor is an update over the previous school logo from the mid-1990s. Installation of the new playing surface began in early June and is now ready for use. The new surface replaced the original hardwood, which was installed ahead of the high school building’s opening in 1996.
The lanes leading to the hoops inside the Brenham High School gym have been stained as part of the school's new two-toned maple wood floor. Installation of the new playing surface began in early June and is now ready for use. The new surface replaced the original hardwood, which was installed ahead of the high school building's opening in 1996.
Stained home-and-away University Interscholastic League logos are featured on Brenham High School's new two-toned maple wood gym floor. Installation of the new playing surface began in early June and is now ready for use. The new surface replaced the original hardwood, which was installed ahead of the high school building's opening in 1996.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
When the Brenham High School basketball and volleyball teams make their long-awaited return to their home court in 2020 (or beyond), their seasons won’t be the only thing that’s new.
Behind the efforts of BISD Assistant Superintendent of Operation Paul Aschenbeck, Director of Athletics Eliot Allen and the high school’s basketball and volleyball coaches, the Cubs and Cubettes will be playing on a brand new gym floor this fall and winter.
