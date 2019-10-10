Kristi Stamnes, director of Washington County’s dispatching services, will be guest speaker at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association/Citizens on Patrol meeting on Monday.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the police station.
Stamnes began her career 23 years ago as a dispatcher with the police department in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
She has also served as a director, certified police officer, assistant director of emergency 911 services, director of emergency management and homeland security point of contact.
When she and her husband Bob learned they were expecting a child, Stamnes decided to change career paths but remain in the public safety field, accepting a position at emergency dispatching as assistant director.
She later became director of 911 and emergency management, serving for 18 years before coming here to take the Washington County position.
Stamnes’ husband is project manager for Round Top Home Builders.
