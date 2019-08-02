AUSTIN — The annual “sales tax holiday,” which is marking its 20th anniversary this year, will be held Aug. 9-11.
Sales taxes on a number of eligible items, many of them back-to-school supplies, will be waived, said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Hundreds of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
School supplies range from binders to writing tablets.
Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, Hegar said.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
