Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller doesn’t know everything about hemp.
“I’m no hemp expert, but I’m getting there pretty quick,” Miller told The Banner-Press in a phone interview on Monday.
Having run the department of agriculture since 2015, Miller knows when the market is speaking and it’s telling him hemp will soon be big business in the Lone Star State.
“We’ve got a lot of manufacturers and processors coming into the state,” Miller said. “Basically, it will be two types of processors — one will be CBD oil and the other for fiber. We’ve got both coming.”
Those manufacturers are closer to Washington County than you might think. Prairie View A&M is already signing on the dotted line with their private partners.
“Several private companies are developing their memorandum of understanding with university administration,” said Prairie View A&M research scientist Aruna Weerasooriya, who — along with his colleagues — plans to research industrial hemp at their 780-acre farm near Houston. As a research institute with a diverse group of scientists and state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, Prairie View A&M wants to expand its service to Texans. Since hemp is grown for either cannabidiol (CBD) extraction, seed production, or fiber production, Prairie View A&M said the pilot project would focus on the priorities and needs of farmers who grow hemp and the companies who develop value-added products from that hemp. The university is also working with the Texas Department of Agriculture in its research needs in crop production and management.
“Once an agreement is reached, we’ll seek system approval. After that, we can move forward. We are waiting for the Texas Department of Agriculture to call for applications, which will happen in next few months and then we are ready to go,” Weerasooriya said.
Miller said his department plans to begin accepting applications very soon.
“We will actually start taking applications for licenses on the 16th of this month, in two weeks,” Miller said Monday. “I think we may be the first state to do so under the 2018 farm bill. There are several that will operate one more year under the old guidelines of 2014. But by Aug. 31, they have to come under the same rules we’re operating under.”
Miller and his department have been working closely with Prairie View A&M, but Miller said Prairie View A&M isn’t the only one.
“We’re obviously working with all the great Texas universities,” Miller said. “We’re also working with Prairie View A&M very closely. They are doing some research on hemp seed and other things at their campus and in College Station. We’re glad to help and partner with them.”
Growing pains
There are still some areas of the hemp business that could make growing and selling it risky business. New interim rules and guidelines released by the USDA require growers to register, report planting within 10 days, submit a report 30 days prior to harvest, remove the crop within its harvest window and respond to any inspection notification within 10 days to allow for sample collection and testing. Any interstate commerce must be tracked closely via submitted travel manifests and more. Violations of the rules include farmers being prohibited from growing hemp for three years. The interim rules will be in effect for the next two years, during which time USDA will likely continue to periodically receive comments.
“They want to hear from Texas,” Miller said. “They want to know what it’s really like on the ground once we get our program up. We were one of the very first states to get our plans approved. We are one of only six states that have our plan approved to operate under the 2018 farm bill.”
Miller has been working with the USDA to help shape its guidelines.
He’s trying to avoid a pileup of farmers trying to get their crops tested.
“I made some suggestions to them on some things we need to do,” Miller said. “We might have a huge backlog on our laboratories. We don’t have enough DEA-certified laboratories. We actually don’t have any yet in Texas. So, there are other states that don’t have any and that will cause some backlogs. So, they backed off that. For at least the first year, they won’t require DEA-certified labs.”
Miller is also concerned about the harsh penalties when crops exceed the USDA guideline of 0.3% THC, the psychoactive drug in marijuana. Consumable marijuana sold at a legal recreational dispensary today is between 15% and 25% THC.
“The other thing is, you’re putting farmers in a precarious position of losing their whole crop if it goes over .3%,” Miller said. “There are ways we can do that to keep the farmer from taking a total loss. They need to be able to remediate it and get it under .3%. There are numerous ways to do that, so they’ve said they will allow farmers to remediate their crops — to put it through a process that will lower it to at or below .3%. So those are two good things.”
But the USDA hasn’t yet given farmers more flexibility on the two-week time frame from testing to harvest.
“We’ve asked them to extend the 15-day period from testing to harvest — lengthen that out to give our farmers a little more flexibility,” Miller said. “They haven’t done that yet, but they said they’d consider it.”
There’s also some risk felt by banks in the burgeoning hemp industry and few guidelines for how to protect hemp plants from bugs and other pests.
“We still need some banking laws,” Miller said. “They can make loans, but a lot of banks will be reluctant to take deposits. Second thing is, there’s really no commercial pesticides labeled for this crop. There are a few biologicals labeled, but no herbicides, no insecticides, no fungicides. So, we’ll have to watch that. Third thing is, at least for Texas, there’s no crop insurance. That leaves the farmers pretty naked with no pesticides and no crop insurance.”
Miller suggested that fix can only come from Washington.
“They need a little more clarification,” Miller said of banks in the hemp industry. “That’s going to be on the federal level.”
Hemp science translating into dollars
Hemp is apparently really good for overused Texas soils.
“It’s an excellent rotational crop,” Miller said. “It really remediates the soil. It takes a lot of the heavy metals and pesticides out of the soil. If you’re just harvesting for the oil, 90% of the plant can be composted into the soil for soil health.”
Prairie View A&M and others will likely create some of the first Texas-specific strains of hemp — strains that could be productive across the U.S.
“We should be able to identify the specific strains for the purpose and study the needs of the plants to grow successfully in the Texas climate, their propagation, production, harvesting and post-harvest management,” Weerasooriya said.
“We would also study CBD extraction methods, pest and disease management, marketing needs and, most importantly, develop good analytical protocols to test the safety and quality of the final products before it reaches the consumer.”
With its vast swaths of farmable land, “by far more than any state, we’ve got farmland,” Miller said Texas might soon be leading the way on hemp.
“We’re probably gonna lead the nation after a couple years,” Miller said of hemp in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.