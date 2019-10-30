The Banner-Press wants your recipes for the 29th annual Holiday Baking Contest on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Ant Street Inn, 107 W. Commerce, here.
Anyone may enter as many categories as they like, but only one entry per category.
Entries must be brought in already prepared to Ant Street Inn the night of the contest starting at 6:30 p.m. Please bring your own serving utensils.
Categories include appetizers, bread/rolls, cakes, pies, candies, cookies, sugar-free desserts, vegetables, salads, main dishes and children 12 and under.
First, second and third place winners will be chosen in each category.
You must provide complete recipe information, including name, address, phone number, dish category, ingredients and preparation.
The recipe must be typed out.
Email your entries to helen@brenhambanner.com, fax 979-830-8577, mail or drop off at The Banner-Press, Attn: Holiday Baking Contest, 2430 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833.
The deadline to submit entries for the Holiday Baking Contest, sponsored by Ant Street Inn, is 5 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.